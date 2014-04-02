版本:
REFILE-BRIEF-Taylor Morrison, Oaktree Capital Management and TPG form JV to buy Marblehead

(Corrects to fix formatting in headline)

April 1 Taylor Morrison Home Corp : * Oaktree Capital Management and TPG announce joint venture to acquire Marblehead * Says marblehead consists of 195.5 coastal acres and can accommodate over 300 luxury home sites. * Says acquisition of the site expected to occur in April 2014, construction expected to begin in 2015 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
