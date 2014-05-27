Georgia's TBC Bank valued at up to $764.9 mln in London float

LONDON May 27 Georgia's TBC Bank is to be valued at up to $764.9 million in its London listing, after the lender said on Tuesday that it had set its price range at $13-$16 a share.

TBC, the leading bank in Georgia in terms of retail deposits, is planning to use the flotation proceeds to expand its loan portfolio. Barclays and UBS are leading the deal, with Renaissance Capital as bookrunner and Peel Hunt as co-manager. (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Clare Hutchison)