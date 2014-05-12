UPDATE 1-Georgia's TBC Bank set for London share listing

(Adds background, details)
LONDON May 12 Georgian lender TBC Bank plans to
list on the London Stock Exchange by the end of June, it said on
Monday.
The bank said the flotation would comprise an offering of
both existing and new shares in the form of global depository
receipts (GDRs), and that it aimed to raise around $100 million
for the company.
It plans to use the proceeds to fuel lending to both retail
customers and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
Founded in 1992, the privately-owned bank serves around 1
million retail, SME and corporate customers. As of March 31, it
was the leading bank in Georgia in terms of retail deposits,
with a market share of 33 percent.
Its main competitor is Bank of Georgia, which is
also listed in London.
TBC said it had a tier one capital ratio of 21.4 percent.
The minimum ratio required by the UK's Prudential Regulation
Authority is 7 percent.
TBC has appointed Barclays and UBS as
joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the
flotation. Renaissance Capital is also a bookrunner, while Peel
Hunt will act as co-manager.
