UPDATE 1-Georgia's TBC Bank set for London share listing

(Adds background, details)

LONDON May 12 Georgian lender TBC Bank plans to list on the London Stock Exchange by the end of June, it said on Monday.

The bank said the flotation would comprise an offering of both existing and new shares in the form of global depository receipts (GDRs), and that it aimed to raise around $100 million for the company.

It plans to use the proceeds to fuel lending to both retail customers and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Founded in 1992, the privately-owned bank serves around 1 million retail, SME and corporate customers. As of March 31, it was the leading bank in Georgia in terms of retail deposits, with a market share of 33 percent.

Its main competitor is Bank of Georgia, which is also listed in London.

TBC said it had a tier one capital ratio of 21.4 percent. The minimum ratio required by the UK's Prudential Regulation Authority is 7 percent.

TBC has appointed Barclays and UBS as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the flotation. Renaissance Capital is also a bookrunner, while Peel Hunt will act as co-manager. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Mark Potter)
