版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 13日 星期四 22:37 BJT

New Issue-TCF Financial sells $100 mln of perpetuals

Dec 13 TCF Financial Corp on Wednesday
sold $100 million of Series-B non-cumulative perpetual preferred
stock, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    Morgan Stanley and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers
for the sale.

BORROWER: TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AMT $100 MLN      COUPON 6.45 PCT     MATURITY PERPETUAL
TYPE PFD STK      ISS PRICE 25        FIRST PAY 03/01/2013
MOODY'S N/A       YIELD N/A           SETTLEMENT 12/19/2012
S&P DOUBLE-B      SPREAD N/A          PAY FREQ QUARTERLY
FITCH SINGLE-B                        NON-CALLABLE 5YRS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐