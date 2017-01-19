版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 20日 星期五 01:02 BJT

U.S. consumer agency sues TCF National Bank over overdraft fees

WASHINGTON Jan 19 The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Thursday said it has sued TCF National Bank for allegedly "tricking consumers" into paying for costly overdraft services in violation of current laws.

In a statement announcing the lawsuit, the CFPB said it was seeking redress for affected consumers, an injunction to prevent future violations and a civil money penalty from the Minnesota-based bank, which is a subsidiary of TCF Financial Corp. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Susan Heavey)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐