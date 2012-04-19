UPDATE 1-TCF Financial posts 1st-qtr loss on charges

* Q1 loss/shr $1.78 vs EPS $0.21 last yr

April 19 TCF Financial Corp swung to a first-quarter loss, as the lender took charges from its balance sheet repositioning, and its card revenue almost halved from a year ago.

The company posted a first-quarter net loss of $282.9 million, or a loss of $1.78 per share, compared with net income of $30.3 million, or 21 cents per share, a year ago.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to post a loss of $1.81 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

TCF took an after-tax charge of $295.8 million, or $1.87 per share in the quarter, related to repositioning certain investments and borrowings in its balance sheet, it said.

Card revenue halved to $13.2 million from last year.

The company's shares closed at $11 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.