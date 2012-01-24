UPDATE 1-TCF Financial Q4 misses estimates

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
* Q4 EPS $0.10 vs est $0.14
* Q4 net interest income down 1.5 pct
* Q4 core operating expenses up 3.8 pct
Jan 24 TCF Financial Corp's quarterly profit fell and missed Wall Street estimates as the lender's card revenue almost halved and core operating expenses rose.
For the fourth quarter, the Wayzata, Minnesota-based bank earned $16.4 million, or 10 cents a share, down from $33.9 million, or 24 cents a share, a year ago.
Analysts had expected the bank to earn 14 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The bank's card revenue fell 50.7 percent to 13.6 million.
The company's net interest income fell 1.5 percent to $173.4 million in the quarter.
Its core operating expenses rose 3.8 percent to $169.5 million from last year.
Shares of the company closed at $11.62 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.