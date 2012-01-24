UPDATE 1-TCF Financial Q4 misses estimates

* Q4 EPS $0.10 vs est $0.14

* Q4 net interest income down 1.5 pct

* Q4 core operating expenses up 3.8 pct

Jan 24 TCF Financial Corp's quarterly profit fell and missed Wall Street estimates as the lender's card revenue almost halved and core operating expenses rose.

For the fourth quarter, the Wayzata, Minnesota-based bank earned $16.4 million, or 10 cents a share, down from $33.9 million, or 24 cents a share, a year ago.

Analysts had expected the bank to earn 14 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The bank's card revenue fell 50.7 percent to 13.6 million.

The company's net interest income fell 1.5 percent to $173.4 million in the quarter.

Its core operating expenses rose 3.8 percent to $169.5 million from last year.

Shares of the company closed at $11.62 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.