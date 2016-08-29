Advent hires banks to sell control of Brazil port -sources

| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Aug 29 Buyout firm Advent
International Corp has hired Morgan Stanley & Co and Grupo BTG
Pactual SA to advise on the sale of a controlling stake in TCP
Terminal de Contêineres de Paranaguá SA, Brazil's second-busiest
container port, according to two people with direct knowledge of
the plans.
Earlier this year, Boston-based Advent had announced plans
to sell the 50 percent stake it has in TCP, which can handle
about 1.5 million tonnes of cargo containers annually. BTG
Pactual joined Morgan Stanley as advisor to Advent
at the start of July, the people said.
The sources, who spoke with Reuters in recent days, asked
for anonymity because the plan remained confidential.
According to one of the people, Advent wants to fetch a
price for the stake that values TCP around at least 3.5 billion
reais ($1.1 billion.) The other person said other Advent
partners in TCP, which include three Brazilian investment firms
and Spanish companies Group Maritim TCB SL and Galigrain SA,
could join the sale.
The people declined to elaborate further on a timetable for
the deal or name potential bidders. The second person said three
Asian port operators, two of which are China-based, have shown
preliminary interest in TCP.
The transaction could also include a potential fundraising
effort by TCP, possibly through the sale of notes in the
domestic debt markets, the second person said. Advent paid about
$500 million for the TCP stake five years ago.
The TCP stake sale has failed to gain traction rapidly, as
potential buyers monitor developments in Brazil, which is
struggling with the harshest recession in eight decades and
political turmoil, the people said.
Steelmaker Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA's planned
sale of container terminal operator Sepetiba Tecon SA has also
been slow, even as a number of bidders - including Advent - have
shown interest.
TCP, Advent and the port operator's other shareholders
declined to comment, as did BTG Pactual. Morgan Stanley did not
immediately have a comment.
($1 = 3.2433 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by David Gregorio)