版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 17日 星期一 21:22 BJT

India TCS CEO: macro economic uncertainty continues

MUMBAI Oct 17 Tata Consultancy Services , India's top software services exporter, is seeing uncertainty in the global economy, Chief Executive N. Chandrasekaran said on Monday, adding the company does not expect a price increase due to the negative environment.

TCS earlier reported a 14.7-percent rise in quarterly net profit, marginally below estimates. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐