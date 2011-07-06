Gundlach's claims against TCW can proceed - judge

* Jury can hear Jeffrey Gundlach's contract claims - judge

* Trial scheduled to begin July 25

SAN FRANCISCO, July 6 A jury will be allowed to hear claims brought by star bond fund manager Jeffrey Gundlach against Trust Co of the West, a California judge ruled.

TCW sued Gundlach last year in a Los Angeles court, accusing him of stealing confidential data, lying to potential clients, and keeping drugs and pornographic materials in his office.

Gundlach fired back with a counter lawsuit, seeking damages resulting from his termination. Gundlach was TCW's chief investment officer and is now chief executive of DoubleLine Capital.

In an order on Wednesday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Carl West rejected TCW's bid for the judge to decide Gundlach's claims in its favor before trial, which is scheduled to begin July 25.

West also threw out two of TCW's claims against Gundlach in a separate order. TCW is a unit of French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA).

"These rulings are a total win for DoubleLine and Mr. Gundlach, and a total defeat for TCW," said DoubleLine attorney Kevin Allred.

Susan Estrich, an attorney for TCW, said the ruling changes "absolutely nothing" for the trial.

"Not one piece of evidence, and not one dollar of damages, comes off the table," Estrich said.

TCW is seeking $200 million of damages and perhaps ownership of DoubleLine Capital. Gundlach claims TCW owes him and his team up to $1.25 billion.

The case in Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles is Trust Co of the West v. Jeffrey Gundlach et al., BC429385. (Reporting by Dan Levine; editing by John Wallace)