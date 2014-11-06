TCW's MetWest unit posts $9 bln inflows since exit of Pimco's Gross - Morningstar

UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
NEW YORK Nov 6 TCW's Metropolitan West Asset Management unit posted inflows of around $9 billion since the surprise departure of Pimco co-founder Bill Gross, according to Morningstar data on Thursday.
Pacific Investment Management Co posted outflows of $48.3 billion across its open-ended funds in October following Gross' exit, adding to the $25.5 billion of withdrawals the previous month, according to Morningstar data on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Richard Chang)
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.
BERLIN, April 29 Online fashion retailer Zalando is pondering opening stores in major cities such as London, Paris or Berlin, the company's co-chief executive told Germany's Manager Magazin.