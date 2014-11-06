版本:
TCW's MetWest unit posts $9 bln inflows since exit of Pimco's Gross - Morningstar

NEW YORK Nov 6 TCW's Metropolitan West Asset Management unit posted inflows of around $9 billion since the surprise departure of Pimco co-founder Bill Gross, according to Morningstar data on Thursday.

Pacific Investment Management Co posted outflows of $48.3 billion across its open-ended funds in October following Gross' exit, adding to the $25.5 billion of withdrawals the previous month, according to Morningstar data on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Richard Chang)
