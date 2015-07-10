UPDATE 3-TD Ameritrade says order-routing issues are resolved

(Adds that thinkorswim was the affected trading platform)
NEW YORK, July 10 TD Ameritrade, the biggest
discount brokerage by trade executions, has fixed a problem on
its thinkorswim trading platform that slowed down customer order
processing for about half an hour Friday morning.
It's parent, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, said the
problem was caused by an order-routing software update that the
company made overnight, a spokeswoman wrote in an email to
Reuters. Thinkorswim is used primarily by active traders who use
stock options, but the platform is also used for placing stock,
futures, foreign exchange and other trading orders.
The slowdown lasted from the U.S. stock market's opening at
9:30 am EDT (1330 GMT) to about 10 am EDT (1400 GMT).
"Client orders were routing to the Street, but we
experienced slowness in our messaging from the Street and back
to clients" she wrote, referring to trading firms that execute
orders for the brokerage.
TD Ameritrade is contacting customers affected by the
problems to resolve issues they may have, the spokeswoman wrote.
On Wednesday, the New York Stock Exchange
experienced a nearly four-hour trading halt related to
installation of new software.
