TD Ameritrade profit rises 10 pct

BRIEF-FelCor Lodging Trust Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.09
* Felcor lodging trust inc qtrly same-store revpar was $142.15 compared to $143.97 for same period in 2016
Jan 21 Discount broker TD Ameritrade Holding Corp's quarterly profit rose about 10 percent as net new assets increased.
The company's net income rose to $211 million, or 39 cents per share, for the first quarter ended Dec. 31, from $192 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue rose about 9 percent to $819 million. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Felcor lodging trust inc qtrly same-store revpar was $142.15 compared to $143.97 for same period in 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cerecor inc - completed a private offering with armistice capital that should support company's operations through 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: