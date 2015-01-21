UPDATE 1-TD Ameritrade profit up 9.9 percent on asset growth

(New throughout, adds details and comments from TD Ameritrade executives)

By Jed Horowitz

Jan 21 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp's quarterly profit rose 9.9 percent from a year earlier on strong trading by clients and fees from new money they deposited into their brokerage accounts.

Net income in the discount brokerage's first fiscal quarter ended Dec. 31 rose to $211 million, or 39 cents per share, from $192 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

The profit met analysts' forecasts but revenue of $819 million missed the consensus estimate of $832 million.

Low interest rates are pressuring money that TD Ameritrade and other discount brokers reap by investing cash held in client accounts. They profit from the spreads between the low deposit rates paid to clients and what they collect by investing the cash.

The spreads unexpectedly contracted last quarter. TD Ameritrade's net interest margin, a key indicator of rate profitability, fell to 1.53 percent last quarter from 1.55 percent three months earlier.

Company executives said interest-rate profit is likely to remain at the low end of expectations throughout 2015.

"Nobody predicted this," Chief Executive Officer Fred Tomczyk said about the flattening yield curve in a phone interview with Reuters. "You've just got to be patient."

TD Ameritrade has been accelerating its brokers' attempts to collect more fee-generating money from clients to help offset the low rates. Net new assets, which exclude market gains but include client withdrawals, grew 30 percent last quarter from a year earlier to a record $18.8 billion.

Total client assets at the company were up 12.8 percent to $672.4 billion as of year end 2014.

The company continued to benefit from its core business of collecting trading commissions. Clients made an average of 457,000 trades a day, up from 414,000 in the comparative 2013 quarter. Trading revenue climbed 9.5 percent to $359 million.

Almost one-third of the trades were in options, which have higher commissions than stocks and bonds. Average commissions fell to $12.45 per trade from $12.97 a year earlier, though, as clients tried to profit from volatile oil prices by trading more futures contracts than usual. Futures cost less to trade than options.

Thus far in January, daily average trades have jumped more than 6 percent since the end of the year. If markets and investors stay bullish, Tomczyk said, TD Ameritrade has a good chance to maintain double-digit percentage gains in new money from clients. (Reporting by Jed Horowitz in New York and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das and David Gregorio)