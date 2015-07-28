TD Ameritrade to pay $300,000 to Texas for notification lapses

NEW YORK, July 28 TD Ameritrade Inc agreed to
pay $300,000 to the state of Texas and make a $100,000
contribution to an investor education fund for failing to
enforce internal rules requiring customers to be notified when
money is withdrawn from their accounts.
The discount brokerage unit of TD Ameritrade Holding
also agreed to contribute another $100,000 to investor
education efforts in Texas.
The violations involved TD Ameritrade's institutional
business, in which independent registered investment advisers
(RIAs) arrange for their clients to buy and sell securities
through TD Ameritrade and hold their assets with the company,
according to the Texas State Securities Board.
In an order signed Monday and released Tuesday, Texas
Securities Commissioner John Morgan said his staff found "many
instances" where customers of RIAs from early 2011 through
August 2014 were not notified of third-party wire transfers from
their accounts because TD Ameritrade relied on manual
processing.
A "majority" of disbursement notices reviewed by the
regulator were filed promptly, TD Ameritrade spokeswoman Kim
Hillyer wrote in an e-mail, "but because we did not issue a
notice in every instance, or were unable to locate some of the
requested notices, we agreed to settle this matter."
She declined to discuss whether other state or federal
regulators were looking into the company's procedures.
TD Ameritrade used an automated electronic process for
disbursement notices in its retail business, where customers
work directly with the firm and was aware of the problem in its
other business, the Texas regulator said. However, it did not
start a project to automate disbursement notices there until
July 2013 or fully deploy it until August 2014.
State and federal regulators in recent years have been
stepping up their investigation of wire transfers, in part
because of an increase in computer security breaches.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Bernard Orr)