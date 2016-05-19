版本:
2016年 5月 20日

TD Bank to retire coin-counting machines

NEW YORK May 19 Toronto-Dominion Bank's TD Bank NA said on Thursday it decided to retire its Penny Arcade coin-counting machines in the wake of reports that they were short-changing customers. (Reporting By Karen Freifeld; Editing by Dan Grebler)

