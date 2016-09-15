TD sells home improvement financing assets

TORONTO, Sept 15 Toronto Dominion Bank
has sold home improvement financing assets to financial
technology company Financeit and Concentra, a provider of
services to credit unions, the buyers said on Thursday.
While the size of the deal was not announced, Financeit and
Concentra said TD's assets had a book value of about C$339
million ($257 million).
Under the terms of the deal, Concentra bought about 45,000
TD loans, and more than 800 merchant dealers were assigned to
Financeit.
Founded in 2011, Financeit is a free-to-use platform that
helps businesses offer financing options to their customers from
any device. It operates in the home improvement, vehicle and
retail industries.
Concentra says its services reach more than 80 percent of
credit unions in Canada.
Earlier this week, TD said it planned to acquire Albert
Fried & Co, a New York-based broker-dealer, to expand its
presence in the U.S. prime brokerage sector.
($1 = 1.3169 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)