TD Bank to settle over possible violations of Iran, Cuba sanctions rules - U.S. Treasury

BRIEF-Tiffany increases quarterly dividend by 11 pct
* Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
WASHINGTON Jan 13 Toronto-Dominion Bank has agreed to pay $516,105 to settle a potential civil liability for apparent violations of U.S. regulations restricting the conduct of financial transactions with Cuba and Iran, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Friday.
(Reporting by David Alexander)
* Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Acquires five 4,250 TEU container vessels from Rickmers Maritime Trust PTE for $59.0 million
* Simon Property Group to redeem all outstanding 5.65% notes due 2020