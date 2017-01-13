版本:
TD Bank to settle over possible violations of Iran, Cuba sanctions rules - U.S. Treasury

WASHINGTON Jan 13 Toronto-Dominion Bank has agreed to pay $516,105 to settle a potential civil liability for apparent violations of U.S. regulations restricting the conduct of financial transactions with Cuba and Iran, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Friday.

