UPDATE 2-TD Ameritrade profit tops view as expenses fall

* Fiscal Q3 EPS 28 cents vs Street view 26 cents
* Revenue down 2.6 pct to $667.3 mln; Street view $660.8 mln
* Trading levels, net interest revenue fall
By John McCrank
July 17 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp said
on Tuesday quarterly profit dipped as client trading slowed and
net interest revenue declined, but earnings topped expectations,
helped by a reduction in expenses.
TD Ameritrade is the No. 1 U.S. discount broker by trading
volume, and its results are often seen as a proxy for the mood
of Main Street investors.
"Core metrics remained strong, expenses came down nicely,
and fee-generating assets produced higher yields, which should
drive near-term estimates higher," said Alex Kramm, an analyst
at UBS.
The Omaha, Nebraska-based brokerage earned $153.8 million,
or 28 cents a share, in its fiscal third quarter ended June 30,
down from $157.4 million, or 27 cents a share, a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, expected 26 cents a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 2.6 percent to $667.3 million but topped
expectations for $660.8 million. The quarter was a difficult one
for brokerages as many retail clients sat on the sidelines due
to concerns about global economic growth.
The S&P 500 index fell 3 percent in the quarter.
TD Ameritrade derives more than 40 percent of its annual
revenue from trading fees and commissions.
The firm's clients made an average of 355,449 trades a day
in the quarter, down from 369,716 a day a year earlier.
Commission and transaction fees dropped to $266.1 million
from $281.6 million.
Near-zero interest rates have also taken a toll on TD
Ameritrade and other brokerages, compressing net interest
margins. Net interest revenue fell to $118.4 million in the
quarter from $131.3 million a year earlier.
"TD Ameritrade had a strong quarter despite lower trading
volumes and a difficult interest rate environment," Chief
Financial Officer Bill Gerber said in a statement. "Expenses
declined this quarter as we made good traction on process
improvements and increased our focus on containing expenses."
Operating expenses declined to $413.1 million from $422.2
million a year earlier and $454 million in the prior quarter.
TD Ameritrade said clients added a net $9.7 billion in net
new funds to their TD Ameritrade accounts in the quarter, for an
annualized growth rate of 9 percent.
Total client assets were at $445 billion, up from $413.7
billion a year earlier but down from $452.4 billion in the prior
quarter.
The company earned $206.3 million on fees from insured
deposit accounts, up from $196.8 million a year earlier, while
revenue from investment product fees rose to $54 million from
$43.9 million.
Gerber said he expects the difficult environment to
continue, but said the company would remain focused on expense
management and allocating resources prudently to support the
firm's growth.
TD Ameritrade's largest shareholder is Toronto Dominion Bank
, Canada's No. 2 lender, which holds a stake of around 45
percent.