TD Ameritrade says electronic trade glitch fixed

* All Ameritrade clients able to place electronic trades
* Problem stemmed from migration of thinkorswim accounts
* Firm working with clients to resolve concerns
TORONTO, Aug 17 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp
(AMTD.O) said on Wednesday it has fixed a problem that had
prevented some of its clients from placing trades
electronically.
The discount broker said on Tuesday that the issue came up
after it moved 250,000 client accounts from its thinkorswim
subsidiary over to TD Ameritrade this past weekend, forcing
some clients to place their trades by phone.
TD Ameritrade bought options trading specialist thinkorswim
in 2009 and all of the accounts have now been integrated.
"We still have a few more clean-up items, consistent with
any other integration, but all clients are able to trade," TD
Ameritrade spokeswoman Kim Hillyer said in an email.
"We are working with clients who were impacted by
yesterday's issue individually to resolve their concerns and
move forward."
TD Ameritrade has more than 8 million client accounts. It
said last week that the recent market volatility led to a spike
in trading levels, with four of its five busiest client trading
days ever coming in the span of a week, including a record of
about 900,000 stock trades on Aug. 8. [ID:nN1E7790YR]
(Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Peter Galloway)