TD Ameritrade CEO nixes talk about buying E*Trade Financial

NEW YORK, March 10 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp
has no interest at the moment in buying smaller
discount brokerage rival E*Trade Financial Corp, TD
Ameritrade Chief Executive Fred Tomczyk said on Tuesday.
"I am not putting a lot of time wasting calories on that
right now," he said at a conference sponsored by Citigroup.
Without mentioning E*Trade by name but in response to a
question about buying a rival that is in the news, Tomczyk said
he would only use excess capital to buy a company that adds a
new capability or that can be done at "attractive economic
terms."
The company being discussed wouldn't add new capabilities
and "at this point" can't be done at attractive terms, he said.
Analysts at Wells Fargo Securities earlier on Tuesday told
clients in a report that E*Trade could sell itself at a strong
price since it has shaved its risky home lending portfolio by
almost 90 percent, particularly for online discount brokerage
competitors.
"ETFC has an attractive business and cost savings could be
material" for competitors that can lop off duplicative
technology costs and other expenses, Christopher Harris and his
team wrote. They forecast that E*Trade, whose shares fell 1.3
percent on Tuesday to $27.56, could be acquired by TD Ameritrade
at $45 a share and by Schwab at $55 a share without diluting
their own stock prices.
Tomczyk, however, said another deterrent to buying E*Trade
is that most potential acquirers are bank holding companies, and
bank regulators today "haven't been overly kind to big
transactions that involve banks."
Both Schwab and E*Trade own commercial banks, and TD
Ameritrade's biggest shareholder is Toronto-Dominion Bank.
Schwab as a matter of policy does not comment on speculation
about acquisitions, spokesman Greg Gable said in an email.
Spokesmen at E*Trade, which almost collapsed during the
financial crisis because of the bad housing loans it had made,
did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Shares of Schwab fell 2.1 percent to $30.32 on Tuesday. TD
Ameritrade shares were off 1.1 percent at $37.04.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Bernard Orr)