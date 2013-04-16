TD Ameritrade 2nd-quarter profit rises 5 pct on asset gathering

April 16 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp,
the biggest discount brokerage by client trading volume, said
Tuesday that continued double-digit growth in client assets
helped its fiscal second-quarter profit rise 5.1 percent from a
year ago.
The Omaha, Nebraska-based company reported net income of
$144 million, or 26 cents a share, in the quarter that ended
March 31, up from $137 million, or 25 cents a share, in the
year-earlier quarter.
The results, which fell 2.7 percent from its fiscal first
quarter, were in line with the consensus forecast of analysts
surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Like its rival Charles Schwab Corp that on Monday
reported a 6 percent gain in quarterly earnings, TD Ameritrade
collected assets at a torrid pace from clients that generated
strong fee revenue and helped offset a continuing decline in
trading revenue from cautious clients.
"Halfway through fiscal 2013, following the two best
quarters for asset gathering in our history, we have gathered a
record $29 billion in net new client assets," Chief Executive
Fred Tomczyk said in a statement. "A large number of investors
remain cautious in this environment, and yet we continue to
execute well against our strategy and on items we can control."
Retail brokerage firms are increasingly focused on selling
fee-based accounts and products to customers that generate
revenue irrespective of whether they trade.
TD Ameritrade reported net revenue of $679 million in the
quarter, 55 percent of which came from asset-based fees. Revenue
inched up from $673 million in the year-earlier period, but was
below analysts' consensus forecast of $677.1 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.