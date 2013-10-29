TD Ameritrade profit rises 40 pct as trading fees jump

BT slump weighs on European, UK indexes; Generali rallies
* Generali jumps on deal chatter (Adds quote and detail, updates prices)
Oct 29 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, the biggest U.S. discount brokerage by client trading volume, posted a 40 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit as an increase in client-trading boosted transaction and commission fees.
The company's net income rose to $200 million, or 36 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept 30, from $143 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose about 10 percent to $709 million.
* Generali jumps on deal chatter (Adds quote and detail, updates prices)
* Goldman says Tjokrosaputro has damaged its reputation (Adds comment from Goldman's lawyer and IDX head)
LONDON, Jan 24 The Turkish lira was flat to the dollar on Tuesday before a key central bank meeting at which it is expected to raise interest rates by at least 50 basis points, while broader emerging assets firmed, with equities at 2-1/2 month highs.