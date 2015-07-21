UPDATE 1-TD Ameritrade profit up 3.7 percent on trading growth

(Adds CEO comments from conference call)
July 21 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, the
biggest discount brokerage by trade executions, reported on
Tuesday a 3.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by
unexpectedly strong growth in trading.
The company's net income rose to $197 million, or 36 cents
per share, for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, from $190
million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.
Earnings per share met expectations of analysts surveyed by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"We were surprised at how strong trading was," Chief
Executive Officer Fred Tomczyk said in a conference call with
analysts. "And it continues with Greece and [headlines from]
earnings season" so far this quarter.
Net revenue rose 4.1 percent to $794 million, while
operating expenses rose 5 percent to $325 million.
The Omaha-based company reported net new assets of $11.7
billion, down from $13.4 billion a year earlier, representing an
annualized growth rate of 7 percent.
Asset gathering for the year remains on pace to top 10
percent, the seventh consecutive year of double-digit growth,
even though client assets typically fall in the third fiscal
quarter that includes April tax payments, Tomczyk said.
The discount brokerage has historically relied on active
trading by its clients, but like others in the securities
industry has been emphasizing accounts that charge fees based on
client account size. Fee-based accounts yield more reliable
income than commission-based trading accounts that rise and fall
with clients' interest in the markets.
Trading was, nevertheless, stronger than expected last
quarter because active traders have been using options and
futures to try to generate profit in a relatively dull market,
Tomczyk said. Clients executed an average of 434,000 trades a
day, up 8 percent from last year's third quarter.
Most retail investors are unlikely to spend more on
investing in equities through the rest of the fiscal year, he
added, though problems in Greece and headlines about corporate
earnings have continued to generate stronger-than-expected
trading thus far in July.
TD Ameritrade expects its full-year profit to be at the low
end of its earlier forecasts because it does not expect interest
rates to rise or the U.S. stock market to advance significantly
by the end of its fiscal year in September.
TD Ameritrade shares were flat following earnings while
those of rivals Charles Schwab Corp and E*Trade
Financial Corp were up more than 1 percent.
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz in New York and Neha Dimri in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Meredith Mazzilli)