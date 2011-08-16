TD Ameritrade working to solve electronic trade issue

* Some Ameritrade clients unable to make electronic trades
* Problem stems from migration of thinkorswim accounts
* Ameritrade says has identified problem
* Says affected clients can place trade by phone
TORONTO, Aug 16 Discount broker TD Ameritrade
Holding Corp (AMTD.O) said on Tuesday that some of its clients
have been temporarily prevented from placing electronic trades
due to integration problems with its thinkorswim subsidiary.
TD Ameritrade bought options trading specialist thinkorswim
in 2009. It said that the final integration of 250,000
thinkorswim client accounts into TD Ameritrade, which has more
than 8 million client accounts, happened over the weekend.
"In general the integration has gone well, with all clients
able to place trades on our platforms," TD Ameritrade
spokeswoman Kim Hillyer said in an email. "However, we were
experiencing some issues, impacting a subset of clients and
their ability to place trades electronically."
The firm said that it has identified the problem and is
working it resolve it. It is asking any clients having
difficulties placing electronic trades to instead place them
over the phone through a broker by calling 866 839-1100.
TD Ameritrade said last week that it had experienced four
of its five busiest client trading days ever in the span of a
week, including a record of about 900,000 stock trades on
Monday of last week. [ID:nN1E7790YR]
(Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Peter Galloway)