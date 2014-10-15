TD Bank to pay $850K in multi-state settlement over 2012 breach

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 15 TD Bank, N.A. agreed to pay
$850,000 and reform its practices to resolve a nine-state probe
of a 2012 data breach, New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman said on Wednesday.
Personal information for 260,000 TD Bank customers
nationwide was exposed when the bank lost unencrypted bank up
tapes in Massachusetts, Schneiderman said in a statement.
The settlement requires the bank to ensure that no backup
tapes are moved unless they are encrypted and take other steps
to better protect personal information, Schneiderman said.
TD Bank did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
State attorneys general have launched probes of data
breaches, often banding together, as cyber-security problems
have been disclosed at businesses from banks to home improvement
stores.
This year, states began investigations of breaches at
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Home Depot Inc, Ebay Inc
, and retailer Target Corp .
The nine states that investigated the TD Bank breach are
Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Maryland, New Jersey, North
Carolina, Pennsylvania and Vermont, according to Schneiderman's
office.
(Reporting By Karen Freifeld; editing by Andrew Hay)