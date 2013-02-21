TD Bank CEO takes 4.4 pct pay cut in 2012

* CEO Ed Clark earns C$10.9 mln, down from C$11.4 million
* Drop linked to reserves taken for Ponzi scheme litigation
TORONTO Feb 21 Toronto-Dominion Bank,
Canada's second largest, cut the pay of its chief executive by
4.4 percent in 2012 due to costs related to litigation reserves
taken by the bank and other performance factors, TD said on
Thursday.
Ed Clark, who became CEO in 2002 and has hinted he's near
the end of his tenure, was paid total compensation of C$10.9
million ($10.70 million) for the year, down from C$11.4 million
in 2011, TD said in a filing.
His pay included C$1.5 million in salary, a cash bonus of
C$1.7 million, C$5 million in stock awards, and C$2.5 million in
options awards.
The bank's net profit rose 7 percent to C$6.5 billion in
fiscal 2012. The result included a C$248 million litigation
reserve taken to cover costs related to a $1.2 billion Ponzi
scheme run by Florida lawyer Scott Rothstein.
TD was ordered to pay $67 million in January after losing a
Miami verdict related to its involvement in the case, and then
settled a separate lawsuit related to the case.
"(The reserves) represented a significant financial expense
that impacted the bank, and as a result adjustments to
compensation were considered appropriate," the bank said in the
filing.
The bank also took other performance factors into account in
determining the compensation, it said.
TD is Canada's second-largest by market capitalization and
has branch banks spread through Canada and the United States.
Clark's pay lags the C$12.6 million awarded to Gord Nixon,
the CEO of rival Royal Bank of Canada.