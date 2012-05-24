Toronto-Dominion Bank 2nd-qtr profit rises 20.7 pct

TORONTO May 24 Toronto-Dominion Bank's second-quarter profit rose 20.7 percent, driven by strong Canadian consumer banking, wealth management and insurance results, the bank said on Thursday.

TD, Canada's second-largest bank, earned C$1.69 billion, or C$1.78 a share, in the second quarter ended April 30, up from a profit of C$1.40 billion, or a C$1.50 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain items, the bank earned C$1.82 a share. Analysts expected C$1.78, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.