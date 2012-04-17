TD Bank CEO Clark says to retire "in a few years"

* CEO says does not have to make more acquisitions

* Sees hitting EPS targets despite slower housing

By Cameron French

TORONTO, April 17 Toronto-Dominion Bank Chief Executive Ed Clark said on Tuesday he expects to retire "in the next few years", but not over the next 12 months.

Speaking at an investor day presentation in Toronto, Clark also said the bank - which has built one of the largest U.S. branch networks through acquisitions over the last eight years - may seek small deals in Florida or in the wealth management sector, but otherwise does not have to make an acquisitions.

Clark's future has been a hot topic since he said at the bank's annual general meeting last month that he was nearing the end of his tenure. On Tuesday, he sought to clarify concerns that he would soon leave.

"Obviously I'm getting to the end of my run. I think organizations remain vibrant if people don't say too long," he said. "So in the next few years I'm going to retire."

He reiterated that his eventual successor will be an internal candidate.

When he does decide to step down, Clark's legacy will be TD's 1,300-strong U.S. branch network, a presence built from scratch starting with the acquisition of Maine lender Banknorth in 2004.

Most recently, TD has bulked up its credit card business and bought auto lender Chrysler Financial.

Asked about the bank's current acquisitions strategy, Clark said he would only seek assets that would not sacrifice shareholder returns, and suggested that means he would likely to be unwilling to outbid U.S. rivals that might be more desperate to make acquisitions.

"It's a pretty small set of (targets) that I think for the moment we would see as possible," he said.

Clark reiterated that he expects the bank to make achieve its annual goal of earnings-per-share growth of 7-10 percent despite the dual headwinds of a slowing housing market in Canada and low bond yields, which hamper investment gains and narrow loan margins.

"The housing market we believe in Canada will slow down. It's obviously been a source of tremendous growth in our core Canadian banking business, so we're not going to have that tailwind," he said.

He said the bank's increasing strength in higher growth businesses, such as auto lending and credit cards, as well as cost-cutting, should help offset the impact of a slower housing market.