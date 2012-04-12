Ally executive takes marketing post at TD Bank

April 12 A former Ally Financial Inc executive has been named chief marketing officer at the U.S. banking subsidiary of Toronto-based TD Bank Group.

Vinoo Vijay will be responsible for overseeing all marketing initiatives and branding strategies for TD Bank, the bank said on Thursday. He will report to TD Bank Chief Executive Bharat Masrani as well as to TD Bank Group's chief marketing officer Dominic Mercuri.

At Ally, Vijay helped lead a rebranding effort that pitched the Internet bank as an alternative to traditional banks that charged high fees and offered poor service. Before Ally, Vijay worked at Bank of America Corp and FedEx Corp.

Vijay is the latest executive to leave Ally, the U.S. auto lender that is struggling to pay back government bailout funds. He will be based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.