TORONTO Dec 6 Toronto-Dominion Bank's reported a flat quarterly profit and said it would buy Epoch Holding Corp, which owns Epoch Investment Partners, for $668 million in cash.

TD, Canada's No.2 bank and also a sizeable player on the U.S. East Coast, said on Thursday that it had earned C$1.6 billion ($1.61 billion), or C$1.66 a share, in the fourth quarter ended on Oct. 31.

That compared with a year-earlier profit of C$1.6 billion, or C$1.68 a share.