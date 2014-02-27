版本:
TD Bank profit climbs on wholesale banking, raises dividend

TORONTO Feb 27 Toronto-Dominion Bank said on Thursday its first-quarter profit rose 15 percent on the back of stronger wholesale banking income, and the lender boosted its dividend by 9 percent.

The bank, Canada's second-largest, earned C$2.04 billion, or C$1.07 a share, in the fiscal quarter ended Jan. 31.

That compared with a year-before profit of C$1.78 billion, or 93 Canadian cents a share.
