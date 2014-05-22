UPDATE 1-TD Bank profit rises on strong retail lending

(Adds segment details, analyst and CFO comments)
By Cameron French
TORONTO May 22 Toronto-Dominion Bank
said on Thursday that its quarterly profit rose 16 percent as
recent credit card and wealth management acquisitions boosted
Canadian and U.S. retail lending.
Canada's second-largest bank said it had earned C$1.99
billion ($1.82 billion), or C$1.04 a share, in the second
quarter ended April 30, compared with C$1.72 billion, or 89
Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding a C$63 million charge for amortization of
intangibles and other special items, the bank earned C$1.09 per
share. That was ahead of analysts' expectations of C$1.02,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
RBC Capital Markets analyst Darko Mihelic said the results
had benefited from lower-than-expected loan-loss provisions.
They fell to C$392 million from C$417 million, while he had
expected them to rise to C$497 million.
"We view the quarter as strong," Mihelic said in a note.
"However, at some point we would expect loan loss provisions to
'normalize' higher."
TD operates a 1,300-branch network on the U.S. East Coast in
addition to its Canadian retail bank. It also owns about 40
percent of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.
Canadian retail banking income rose 13 percent to C$1.33
billion as stronger business lending and the addition of the
lucrative Aeroplan Visa credit card portfolio helped offset
sluggish mortgage growth.
The bank in September said it would buy about half of the
Aeroplan portfolio from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
and became the primary issuer of the card. TD estimated
at the time that the new business would add 10 Canadian cents a
share to its results in 2014.
"We're very pleased with the take-up on new accounts," TD
Chief Financial Officer Colleen Johnston said in an interview.
"I think for this year it's safe to say that Aeroplan will
definitely exceed our expectations."
With Canada's housing market cooling, TD has sought to
expand its reach into higher-growth areas, such as credit cards,
auto lending and wealth management.
Real estate secured lending grew 4 percent during the
quarter, well below the 12 percent growth in both business
lending and in credit cards and other products.
Acquisitions also helped drive up profit from TD's U.S.
retail bank. Net income from the unit rose 15 percent to US$495
million.
Last year, TD bought asset manager Epoch Investments and
retailer Target Corp's U.S. Visa and private label
credit card portfolio for the U.S. unit.
($1 = 1.0934 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)