TDC says Bank of NY Mellon has 5.67 pct TDC stake

COPENHAGEN, June 15 Danish telecom operator TDC said on Friday that Bank of New York Mellon Corporation acquired a more than 5 percent stake in TDC on June 13 and now has 5.67 percent of the share capital and voting rights.

TDC did not identify the seller of the shares.

Bank of New York Mellon now holds about 46.78 million TDC shares, TDC A/S said in a statement.

"The shares are owned indirectly, primarily via Newton Investment Management Ltd in its capacity as discretionary asset manager," TDC said.