TDC says Bank of NY Mellon has 5.67 pct TDC stake

Feb 24 Speciality chemicals maker Sika on Friday posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.
COPENHAGEN, June 15 Danish telecom operator TDC said on Friday that Bank of New York Mellon Corporation acquired a more than 5 percent stake in TDC on June 13 and now has 5.67 percent of the share capital and voting rights.
TDC did not identify the seller of the shares.
Bank of New York Mellon now holds about 46.78 million TDC shares, TDC A/S said in a statement.
"The shares are owned indirectly, primarily via Newton Investment Management Ltd in its capacity as discretionary asset manager," TDC said.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 Malaysian authorities will sweep the international airport and other locations for radioactive material, the police chief said on Friday, following the murder of Kim Jong Nam in which VX nerve agent, a highly toxic chemical, was used.
