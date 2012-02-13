UPDATE 1-TDC's majority owners put 15.5 pct stake up for sale

* Private equity owners offer 128 mln TDC shares

* Sale could be worth close to $1 bln

* Sale would cut majority owners' stake to 43.6 pct

COPENHAGEN, Feb 13 Private equity investors in Danish telecom group TDC A/S offered a 15.5 percent stake in TDC on Monday in a bookbuilding run by Morgan Stanley that could be worth close to $1 billion and would see the sellers relinquish control.

At Monday's closing price of 45.20 crowns per share, the sale of about 128 million TDC shares would be worth about 5.79 billion Danish crowns ($1.03 billion), although such a large deal would usually be done at a discount.

TDC is controlled by NTC, a consortium of private equity investment firms Apax Partners, the Blackstone Group LP, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, Permira Advisers and Providence Equity Partners, which held 59.1 percent of TDC's stock before the sale.

The offering is the second sale by the NTC partners, which bought nearly 89 percent of TDC in the autumn of 2005 and sold 28.8 percent of the stock in one of the biggest share offerings of 2010.

A sale of all of the stock in the offering would reduce NTC's holding in TDC to 43.6 percent.

Morgan Stanley said the offering through an accelerated bookbuilding to institutional investors was on behalf of "certain shareholders" of NTC, but it did not say which of the NTC owners were selling.

"Bookbuilding will commence immediately," Morgan Stanley said in a statement, adding that it expected the books to close on Feb. 14, but it could close them any time.

TDC said in a separate statement that it would suspend an up to 750 million Danish crowns ($133.35 million) share buyback announced on Feb. 3 as a consequence of the offering, but planned to resume it once the sale was completed.

Morgan Stanley said NTC and its selling shareholders had agreed on a customary 90-day lock-up on their remaining TDC stock from the closing of the sale, subject to certain customary exceptions.

Morgan Stanley said TDC would not receive any proceeds from the sale. Morgan Stanley is the sole bookrunner, with Carnegie and SEB Enskilda acting as selling agents.