Main investors in Denmark's TDC to cut stake- bookrunner

BRIEF-Suncor Energy announces redemption of notes
* Suncor Energy Inc - redeeming its outstanding US$1.25 billion 6.10% senior unsecured notes due 2018
LONDON Nov 26 JP Morgan said on Monday it would sell 80 million shares in Danish telecoms group TDC on behalf of certain shareholders of NTC Holding, a group of private equity funds.
Former state-owned monopoly operator TDC will not receive any of the proceeds of the accelerated offering, which would be worth 3.1 billion Danish crowns ($538.9 million) at the company's current share price of 38.95 crowns.
NTC, TDC's main owner, is a consortium of five investment firms - Apax Partners, the Blackstone Group LP, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, Permira Advisers and Providence Equity Partners.
Order books on the sale, for which JP Morgan is acting as bookrunner, are expected to close on Nov. 27.
Feb 27 Northrop Grumman Corp, the third largest U.S. weapons maker, promoted Janis Pamiljans as corporate vice president and president of its Aerospace Systems unit, effective April 1.
* Titan Pharmaceuticals receives FDA communication on ropinirole implant investigational new drug application