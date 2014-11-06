Canada's Brookfield buys 50 pct of TDF's French unit

LONDON Nov 6 Canada's Brookfield Infrastructure
is to buy a 50 percent stake in the French unit of masts group
TDF for 1.78 billion euros ($2.2 billion) alongside several
partners, the company said on Thursday, valuing the unit at 3.5
billion euros.
The other 50 percent of TDF's French unit will be acquired
by other transaction partners, the company said in a statement.
The transaction is subject to completion of customary labour
consultation under French labour law and is expected to be
completed in the first quarter of 2015.
Reuters reported earlier in the week that a deal had been
agreed to sell the whole of TDF's French unit, owned by private
equity firms TPG, Ardian, Charterhouse, and French state bank
Bpifrance, to a Canadian consortium for 3.5 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7992 Euros)
(Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Sophie Sassard)