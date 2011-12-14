TDF mulls sale of Finnish broadcast arm Digita -sources

| LONDON/HELSINKI
LONDON/HELSINKI Dec 14 TDF is considering
the sale its Finnish business Digita, people familiar with the
situation said, as the private equity-backed French broadcasting
group prepares the ground for its own future stock market
listing.
Digita could fetch about 400 million euros ($520 million)
and could appeal to rival broadcast network operators and
private equity firms, some of those people said.
Goldman Sachs has been picked to advise on the sale
after the company received expressions of interest, two of the
people said.
TDF and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.