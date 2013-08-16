China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
LONDON Aug 16 Telediffusion de France (TDF) received bids bellow 4 billion euros ($5.31 billion) for its domestic unit, raising concerns over the deal and the company's ability to repay debt, three sources familiar with the matter said.
The owners of mobile and digital television broadcast company TDF were initially hoping to raise at least 4 billion euros from the sale to help repay a 3.8 billion-euro ($5.04 billion) debt pile and avoid a costly restructuring with their lenders, two of the sources said.
Private equity fund TPG is TDF's largest shareholder with 42 percent of the equity, followed by France's national investment fund FSI and fellow private equity funds AXA and Charterhouse.
TPG, TDF, FSI, declined to comment while AXA and Charterhouse were not immediately available for comment.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.