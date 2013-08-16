TDF gets bids bellow 4 bln euros for French unit-sources

LONDON Aug 16 Telediffusion de France (TDF) received bids bellow 4 billion euros ($5.31 billion) for its domestic unit, raising concerns over the deal and the company's ability to repay debt, three sources familiar with the matter said.

The owners of mobile and digital television broadcast company TDF were initially hoping to raise at least 4 billion euros from the sale to help repay a 3.8 billion-euro ($5.04 billion) debt pile and avoid a costly restructuring with their lenders, two of the sources said.

Private equity fund TPG is TDF's largest shareholder with 42 percent of the equity, followed by France's national investment fund FSI and fellow private equity funds AXA and Charterhouse.

TPG, TDF, FSI, declined to comment while AXA and Charterhouse were not immediately available for comment.