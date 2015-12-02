Japanese firm TDK's CEO hints at more orders from Apple next year

TOKYO Dec 2 TDK Corp's chief executive said on Wednesday the Japanese parts maker is expecting to win more orders next year from its major North American customer, understood to refer to Apple Inc, as new iPhones are set to carry improved features.

"Expectations for the next year are high," TDK CEO Takehiro Kamigama told Reuters in an interview, suggesting that the next-generation iPhone is expected to carry more of its high-frequency filters per handset. He declined to quantify the expected orders.

TDK, once a successful audio tape maker, prospered in magnetic heads for hard disk drives until demand for personal computers peaked out.

Over the last few years, it has revamped itself into a key smartphone supplier, with main products including rechargeable batteries, high-frequency filters that sort out radio signals, and tiny parts called capacitors that control the flow of electricity. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)