UPDATE 1-TDK tech to double hard-drive storage capacity-Nikkei

Oct 4 Japan's TDK Corp has developed a technology that can more than double the recording density of hard disks, The Nikkei business daily reported.

Magnetic-head technology, which heats up the disk's surface with a laser, is expected to help bring hard drives that can store more than 1 terabyte of data to the market as early as 2012, the business paper reported.

With the new technology, a two-platter drive will be able to record up to 1,600 hours of high-definition video, the newspaper said.

TDK, which makes magnetic tapes, will start offering magnetic-head technology to manufacturers by early next year, the Nikkei said. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)