New Issue- Telephone & Data Systems sells $175 mln in notes

Nov 26 Telephone & Data Systems Inc on Monday sold $175 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $100 million. Wells Fargo, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: TDS AMT $175 MLN COUPON 5.875 PCT MATURITY 12/01/2061 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 03/01/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 12/03/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A