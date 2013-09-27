UPDATE 3-No clear path to ending U.S. debt limit, spending impasse

* Showdown votes in House and Senate this week
* Government shutdown, credit default at risk
* Democrats oppose Republican add-on measures
* Add-ons likely to include tax, energy bills
By Thomas Ferraro and Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 U.S. House of
Representatives Republicans on Thursday refused to give in to
President Barack Obama's demand for straightforward bills to run
the government beyond Sept. 30 and to increase borrowing
authority to avoid a historic default.
In a direct challenge to Obama, they said they will seek not
only a one-year delay in the full implementation of the national
healthcare law known as "Obamacare" in return for raising the
debt ceiling, but also seek a Republican wish-list of tax
measures, energy bills, regulatory proposals and spending cuts
that Democrats have already refused to endorse.
President Barack Obama has said he will not negotiate over
the debt ceiling at all.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew has informed Congress that the
government will exhaust its borrowing authority by Oct. 17,
after which it could default on its loans.
The move does not bode well for prompt resolution of these
fiscal battles that could lead to a government shutdown on Oct.
1 and a default in mid-October. Precious time will be consumed
on both issues as they bounce back and forth between the
Republican-controlled House and the Democratic Senate, with each
party anxious to make the other look uncompromising and thus
responsible for any economic damage that might occur.
Furthermore, House Republicans will not accept a temporary
government spending bill the Senate is poised to pass to avert
federal agency shutdowns, House Speaker John Boehner warned.
In a government shutdown, agencies like the FBI, Education
Department, Defense Department and Environmental Protection
Agency would have to limit their operations on Oct. 1, the first
day of the new fiscal year. While Social Security retirement
checks would go out, there could be delays due to a lack of
workers.
Asked by a reporter whether the House would sign off on an
emergency bill the Senate is expected to pass on Friday, which
simply extends current funding for another six weeks, Boehner
replied: "I do not see that happening."
The top House Republican made his remarks after a closed
meeting with his rank and file.
The political fighting over raising the $16.7 trillion debt
limit prompted Doug Elmendorf, the head of the non-partisan
Congressional Budget Office, to warn Congress: "Defaulting on
any obligation of the U.S. government would be a dangerous
gamble."
If the dire warning sounded familiar, that is because this
marks the fourth major standoff between House Republicans and
Obama over fiscal issues since 2011, when they began tangling
over spending cuts, tax hikes and rising government borrowing.
White House spokesman Jay Carney on Thursday called
Republican tactics on the debt limit a "political extortion
game." Obama repeatedly has warned that he wants a debt limit
increase with no strings attached.
Along those lines, the White House on Thursday also said
that it would not go along with a Republican proposal
authorizing completion of the Keystone oil pipeline running from
Canada to the U.S. Gulf of Mexico as part of a debt limit
increase bill.
REPUBLICAN INFIGHTING
Republicans face internal challenges in the high-stakes
fight over the basic functions of the U.S. government.
Some of the party's most conservative members were balking
at their leaders' debt limit plan, which was widely seen as an
opening move subject to negotiation, saying it does not do
enough to rein in government spending.
Representative Tim Huelskamp of Kansas, speaking to
reporters, said he and at least 17 other Republicans would
oppose the measure, leaving the bill short of enough votes for
passage, assuming all Democrats voted 'no.'
At the same time, some centrist Republicans think it is
counter-productive to wage yet another fight against Obamacare,
especially on a bill as important as the debt limit.
Instead, aides said, they want to use the debt limit to
leverage savings in major federal retirement and healthcare
programs and to adjust deep, across-the-board spending cuts that
hit the Pentagon and domestic programs in March.
Boehner said the Republicans demands all involve bills the
Republican House has been trying to get enacted for several
years on which the Senate has failed to act. There are at least
22 such measures and it was not clear how many they would tack
on.
The list is likely to include authorizing the Keystone XL
pipeline, a bill easing permitting for oil drilling, Republican
versions of tax reform, regulatory reform and medical
malpractice reform.
Few Republican add-on measures, if any, are likely to be
palatable to Democrats, but are aimed at pleasing conservative
Tea Party activists who want to shrink government, even if it
means provoking confrontations with the White House that are
likely to fail.
Representative Pete Sessions of Texas, a senior House
Republican, confidently told reporters that even with all the
disagreements over a debt limit bill, there would not be a
government default.
"We are still in September for a mid-October deadline,"
Sessions said. Referring to Obama's recent deal with Russian
President Vladimir Putin over Syria's chemical weapons, Sessions
added: "Why would the president negotiate with the Russian
president but not with us?"
With the current fiscal year ending in just five days and no
laws in place to fund the government in the new year, House
Republicans also discussed the possibility of widespread
government agency shutdowns beginning on Tuesday.
"We did discuss contingency plans in case of a shutdown;
what we have to do in terms of furloughs and continuing
services," Representative John Fleming of Louisiana told
reporters. He added that letting government funding run out,
even temporarily, "is not a goal at all."
But it was still unclear whether the House and Senate could
work out their differences in time.
ADD-ON MEASURES
House Republicans passed an emergency spending bill last
week to defund Obamacare. But with Democrats standing firm
against that tactic, Republicans have begun looking at other
items their conservative members might attach to the bill.
Senate Democrats intend to pass a "clean" bill to keep the
government running from Oct. 1 to Nov. 15 and send it to the
House as the clock ticks down to the expiration of government
funding at midnight on Monday.
Republican Representative Tom Cole of Oklahoma said there
are discussions in the House about attaching a measure, which he
did not specify, to the funding bill that has bipartisan support
in the Senate.
One such measure could be the proposed repeal of a medical
device tax that would collect $30 billion over 10 years and help
pay for some of the costs of Obamacare.
Senator Charles Schumer of New York, the third-ranking
Democrat in the Senate, said his party was "resolute" against
any such add-ons to the emergency spending bill. Similarly, the
White House declared that it would reject the medical device tax
repeal in exchange for keeping the government running.
"We are not accepting riders. We want a clean CR," Schumer
said referring to the government funding bill that is known as a
"continuing resolution" or "CR."