UPDATE 1-CommScope to buy most of TE Connectivity's network business

(Adds details, background)
Jan 28 Telecom equipment maker CommScope Holding
Co Inc said it would buy nearly all of Swiss
electronics firm TE Connectivity's network gear business
for about $3 billion to expand in Europe and Asia.
The deal comes at a time when operators are increasing their
spending on mobile and fixed networks to improve coverage and
boost capacity to keep up with rising data traffic from video
and smartphones.
TE Connectivity, which split from Tyco International Ltd
in 2007, said the unit generated revenue of about $1.9
billion in the year ended Sept. 26. The business makes fiber
optic cables and network switches.
The acquisition does not include the unit's subsea fiber
optics operation, which is used by telecom and oil and gas
customers.
The deal will help CommScope expand in overseas markets. The
company gets about 55 percent of its sales from the United
States, according to Thomson Reuters data.
TE Connectivity gets about 80 percent of its sales from
non-U.S. markets.
The deal, expected to close by the end of 2015, will add
more than 20 percent to CommScope's adjusted earnings by the end
of the first full-year after closing, the company said in a
statement.
CommScope said it would finance the deal through cash and up
to $3 billion in debt.
Allen & Company LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA
Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank are financial advisers to
CommScope.
Alston & Bird LLP, Latham & Watkins LLP, Baker & McKenzie
and Jones Day are serving as legal advisers to CommScope.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Kshitiz Goliya in
Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)