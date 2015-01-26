TE Connectivity nears deal to sell network business to CommScope -WSJ

Jan 26 Swiss electronics company TE Connectivity
Ltd is said to be nearing a deal to sell its network
equipment unit to CommScope Holding Co Inc for about $3
billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
The deal does not include the networking business' subsea
fiber optics operation, which is used by telecom and oil and gas
customers, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/15DwGGm)
The business for sale, called Network Solutions, had net
sales of $2.92 billion, or nearly 21% of the company's total,
for the year ended Sept. 26, 2014.
The deal could be announced as soon as this week, assuming
it doesn't fall apart at the last minute, the WSJ report said.
(Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Grant
McCool)