版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 23日 星期三 20:47 BJT

TeamHealth appoints Jana Partners' nominees as directors

March 23 Hospital staffing provider TeamHealth Holdings Inc said it had appointed three nominees of activist hedge fund Jana Partners LLC to its board.

Jana, which beneficially owns about 8 percent of TeamHealth, said last month the company's board would benefit from new directors. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐