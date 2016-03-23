TeamHealth appoints Jana Partners' nominees as directors

BRIEF-Old Point Financial CFO Laurie Grabow to retire
* Laurie Grabow, executive vice president and chief financial officer has announced intent to retire in summer of 2017
March 23 Hospital staffing provider TeamHealth Holdings Inc said it had appointed three nominees of activist hedge fund Jana Partners LLC to its board.
Jana, which beneficially owns about 8 percent of TeamHealth, said last month the company's board would benefit from new directors. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Laurie Grabow, executive vice president and chief financial officer has announced intent to retire in summer of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 19 AGL Energy Ltd, Australia's No. 2 energy retailer, said on Thursday it will build a A$450 million ($338 million) wind farm in the first construction project for a new renewable energy-focused fund, backed by the government.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will name former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as his nominee for secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday, Fox News reported on Wednesday.