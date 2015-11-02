AmSurg increases cash component of TeamHealth buyout offer

Nov 2 AmSurg Corp increased the cash component of its offer for TeamHealth Holdings Inc by $4 per share, two weeks after its first offer, to expand its business that provides doctors to hospitals and other healthcare services.

The revised proposal is worth 0.768 AmSurg shares plus $15.49 in cash for each TeamHealth share, compared with the previous offer of 0.768 AmSurg shares and $11.49 per share in cash. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)