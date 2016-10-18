Blackstone in lead to acquire Team Health -sources

Oct 18 Blackstone Group LP is the lead
bidder to acquire Team Health Holdings Inc, the U.S.
hospital staffing provider that has been the target of activist
funds, including Jana Partners LLC, according to people familiar
with the matter.
Blackstone, a New-York based private equity firm, has
prevailed over other bidders in the auction for Team Health, and
is in the process of negotiating final terms for an acquisition,
the people said on Tuesday, cautioning that it is still possible
that the talks end without a deal.
The value of Blackstone's offer could not be learned. The
sources asked not to be identified because the negotiations are
confidential. Blackstone and Team Health declined to comment.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Oct. 4, citing sources
it did not identify, that Team Health was exploring a sale to a
private equity firm, and that Blackstone was one of the firms in
discussions with the company.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Carl O'Donnell in New York;
Additional reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; editing by
Diane Craft)