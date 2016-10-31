版本:
Blackstone to buy TeamHealth in $6.1 bln deal

Oct 31 U.S. hospital staffing provider TeamHealth Holdings Inc said on Monday it agreed to be acquired by Blackstone Group LP in a deal valued at about $6.1 billion.

Blackstone will pay TeamHealth shareholders $43.50 per share held, a premium of about 18 percent to the stock's Friday close. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

