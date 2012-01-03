UPDATE 1-Team Inc Q2 beats Street, ups FY outlook

BRIEF-Rapier Gold announces private placement for aggregate proceeds of up to $2.5 mln
* Rapier Gold Inc announces private placement to continue exploration programs at pen gold project
* Q2 EPS $0.50 vs est $0.49
* Q2 rev up 19 pct
* Ups FY EPS view to $1.55-$1.70
Jan 3 Team Inc posted second-quarter results that beat analysts' expectations, helped by the continued demand for its maintenance and construction services in U.S., Canada, and Europe, and raised its full year earnings outlook.
For the full year, the company now expects to earn $1.55-$1.70 a share, up from its earlier guidance of $1.45-$1.60 a share.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $1.61 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the September-November quarter, net income was $10.4 million, or 50 cents a share, compared with $8.0 million, or 41 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, it earned 53 cents a share. Revenue rose 19 percent to $158.3 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 49 cents a share on revenue of $154.1 million.
Shares of the Alvin, Texas-based company were up 4 percent at $31.19 in trading after the bell. They closed at $29.90 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
